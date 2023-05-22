Man attacked in downtown Fort Myers early Saturday

A man said he got jumped by a group of people as he was attempting to leave downtown Fort Myers early Saturday morning.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the “aggravated attack” happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday as the victim was walking to get a Lyft.

Police did not have more information, but said they are investigating.

“We’ve had to call the police for help before,” said Nicole Grothae.

A few doors over, Kava Vulture has just closed for the night.

The laidback hangout spot closes at 2 a.m. on weekends.

But Grothae, who is the manager, makes sure she doesn’t work the late-night weekend shifts.

“I don’t feel safe,” she said. It was definitely a change in my world when I started to work downtown because I used to work by the beach. And there’s a little bit more looking over your shoulder happening here. A little bit more watching your own back.”

Grothae said the attack doesn’t surprise her but it does scare her.

“When I first started working here, my husband gave me a couple of Krav Maga lessons, just so that I can you know, as being a woman, you’re always kind of looking behind, you know, over your shoulder. And I definitely feel that more here than other places in town,” Grothae said.

She believes there is a solution.

“It seems like we need more presence, maybe authority authorities or, you know, just a I don’t know. Presence of safety,” Grothae said. “I want all of my employees to feel safe. I want all of my guests to feel safe. And I’m doing everything I can to let to have that happen. But you know, there’s definitely more to be done.”