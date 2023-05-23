Penalty phase begins to decide Joseph Zieler’s fate

On Tuesday, the penalty phase begins in the trial of convicted murderer Joseph Zieler. Life in prison or the death penalty are the only options, and now only eight of 12 jurors need to agree on the death penalty.

During Jan Cornell’s testimony, she told the jury she will never forget when she found her 11-year-old daughter Robin dead in their Cape Coral home.

“When I gave her breath, I knew she was dead,” Cornell said.

Robin and her babysitter, 32-year Lisa Story, were found to have been sexually assaulted and beaten to death by Zieler in 1990.

The same jury that convicted Zieler will gather to hear evidence from both sides. They will likely hear from the victim’s families, too. Lee Hollander, Zieler’s attorney, will appeal to the jury for a life sentence.

At one point during the trial, Zieler flashed the courtroom his middle finger and screamed at the jury. Judge Robert Branning had to tell him to stop.

“If you continue to act like this, I will have contempt proceedings. Is that clear? Is that in any way unclear?” Branning said. “I have never, ever had to speak to a defendant like this, and I regret you put me in this position, Mr. Zieler.”

Whether or not the jury recommends the death penalty for Zieler, Branning will make the final decision.