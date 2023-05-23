Lehigh resident petitions for stoplight: Too many ‘vigils and memories’

The scene of a rollover crash on SR-82 at Alabama Road in Lehigh Acres. Credit: WINK news

A Lehigh resident has started a petition for a stop light on the intersection of Alabama Road and State Road 82.

Alex Terrell posted the petition on change.org to prevent what seem to be regularly occurring accidents at the intersection.

Terrell said, “It’s never a good sign for the town or the city when you’re driving to one of its entries to get in, to get to like Homestead, and you just see so many of these vigils and memories.”

Terrell has lived near the intersection for the past 30 years. He stated that the community regularly communicates about accidents and ways to avoid the road.

“Lines, massive lines of people at 6:30 in the morning and you think it’s an accident,” Terrell said.

SR 82 has been widened, but as Lehigh grows, additional safety measures are needed.

Click here and here for more information.