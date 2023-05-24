2 Miami-Dade men arrested in Naples for stealing champagne

photo taken by Colier county sheriffs office

Two Miami-Dade residents have been arrested for trying to steal $1,000 worth of champagne from Wynn’s Market.

According to Naples police detectives, 47-year-old George Gonzalez was observed walking into Wynn’s Market where he allegedly stuffed multiple bottles of champagne into his pants and left without paying. Thirty-four-year-old Yasmay Gomez Amador served as the getaway driver.

With the assistance of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Naples Police detectives located the suspects as they attempted to enter Interstate 75 from Pine Ridge Road.

Gonzalez was placed under arrest for retail grand theft and Amador was arrested for retail grand theft acting in concert.