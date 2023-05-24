Crash that killed 18-year-old leaves family devastated

A celebration of a milestone quickly turns to mourning a life gone too soon.

18-year-old Dustin Gulsby was killed in a crash over the weekend, right after graduating from Riverdale High School on Saturday.

Dustin was riding a motorcycle when he crashed into a car at the intersection of State Road-82 and Sunshine Blvd.

His aunt Kristi Gulsby says his family was proud of him.

“He was just a sweet kid,” Gulsby said. “Such a good head on his shoulders. Always there to help his friends out.”

Gulsby said he was passionate about anything with a motor.

“He was just a motorhead,” Gulsby said. “He liked to play in the cars and the motorcycles and street bikes. And he’s had, you know, like I said, toys growing up his whole life.”

It was when he was riding his motorcycle Sunday night that Florida Highway Patrol says he collided with a car near the intersection of State Road 82 and Sunshine Blvd.

Dustin died at the scene, and his family says it has shattered their world.

“I’ve never felt this much pain,” Gulsby said. “I’m angry. Angry that this happened to him.”

This isn’t the first serious crash to happen at this intersection.

Lieutenant Greg Bueno with Florida Highway Patrol has spoken out against dangers like street racing and speeding on State Road 82 before.

“It’s certainly prevalent, and it’s concerning because State Route 82, is a community roadway, we have school buses on that road bicycles, pedestrians,” Bueno said.

Now as Dustin’s family grieves his loss, they want everyone to know what a special person he was.

“Never got in trouble, never angry, never seen him upset or mad,” Gulsby said. “It’s just it’s hard to believe. It’s hard to accept.”