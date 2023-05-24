Joseph Zieler’s attorneys call on neurologist during penalty trial

Attorneys for convicted murderer Joseph Zieler, in a last-ditch effort to save him from the death penalty, called on a neurologist to testify that Zieler has Parkinsonism.

Zieler was already found guilty of killing 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her 32-year-old babysitter Lisa Story in 1990. The ongoing penalty phase of his trial will determine whether he spends his life in prison or is given the death penalty.

Due to changes in Florida law, only eight out of 12 jurors need to recommend the death penalty, though the final decision rests with Judge Robert Branning.

Zieler’s attorneys called neurologist Dr. Mark Patrick Ravino as their final witness. He testified that Zieler has Parkinsonism, meaning he has all the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease but does not respond to treatment. It can be brought on by traumatic head injuries like the one the defense claims Zieler suffered in 1998.

Ravino said parkinsonism can be fatal.

“Eventually, you can’t swallow anymore,” Ravino said.

The defense hoped to show the jury that Zieler is going to die anyway and the death penalty would be unnecessary. After the defense rested, the state had the opportunity to call a rebuttal witness.