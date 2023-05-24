Roof collapses at Clewiston nursing home as strong thunderstorms push through, residents evacuated

The Chief of Clewiston Police confirms there has been a roof collapse at a nursing home as a strong cell of thunderstorm swept across the area.

As many as 100 residents were evacuated Tuesday, at around 5 p.m., said police.

Police, fire and deputies were seen loading residents onto transport buses who were sent to John Boyd Auditorium to sleep for the night.

The fire department doesn’t think any part of the building is safe to stay in.

The location of the nursing home is the corner of Lopez Street and West Ventura Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.