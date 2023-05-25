Botched home invasion leaves 1 suspect dead in Port Charlotte

Deputies are investigating a botched home invasion that left one suspect dead in Port Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, four suspects attempted a home invasion in the 22000 block of Beverly Avenue early Thursday morning. Two suspects were shot, killing one and leaving the other hospitalized.

The other two suspects were taken into custody. Deputies said the shooting was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

“Original crime scene started on Beverly Avenue with the suspects fleeing the crime, and it extended on Stelton Avenue and Starlight,” said Claudette Bennet with CCSO.

CCSO said the area of Beverly Avenue and Felton Avenue will remain an active crime scene until the investigation is finished. People are asked to avoid the area.

It is unknown who shot at the suspects and whether or not the suspects knew the homeowner.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.