Gov. DeSantis extends tax exemption for disaster preparedness

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill creating the Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Revenue announced there will be a second two-week period in 2023 from Saturday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Sept. 8. Items qualified for disaster preparedness will be exempt from tax during both two-week periods.

The first two-week period is scheduled from Saturday, May 27 to Friday, June 9.

The list of supplies qualifying for tax exemption now includes “common household items that could help with disaster cleanup.”

