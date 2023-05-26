D.R. Horton, Lennar Homes subdivisions to bring more rooftops to Charlotte County

Charlotte County Commissioners unanimously approved preliminary plats Tuesday for two proposed subdivisions in the county.

Texas-based homebuilder D.R. Horton requested approval of a preliminary plat for a subdivision to be named Shell Oaks consisting of 110 single‐family lots and 11 tracts. The 40-acre site is north of Vermont Road, south of Arrowhead Circle and west of Quail Drive within the east county area.

The county added a condition stating no construction can begin and no building permits, including for model homes, may be issued for the lots without street names.

