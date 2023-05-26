Pink Shell Resort in Fort Myers Beach reopens its Octopool 8 months after Ian

For many, this weekend means fun in the sun, but for Fort Myers Beach, this weekend means progress.

On Friday, the island celebrated the reopening of the Octopool at the Pink Shell resort almost eight months after Ian.

This was a special day for Megan Karcher, who was the first person in the Octopool at the resort.

“I’ve been coming to Fort Myers, Florida, my entire life,” Karcher said. “This is our home away from home.”

Karcher and her family traveled from Padadena, Maryland, to be there.

“My husband and I got up and said, what better way to celebrate your birthday than to come into our home away from home, the Pink Shell,” Karcher said. “We packed the kids up within an hour. We took a 16-hour drive to be here for the grand opening, and we wouldn’t miss it.”

The Pink Shell has come a long way since September of last year when Ian ravaged it with a storm surge that reached the second floor of the main building, and the high winds damaged the roof.

The Pink Shell Resort’s Octopool has reopened after sustaining damage from Hurricane Ian. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Everyone has worked to get it reopened and just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“That’s been the biggest request we’ve had– for come stay here,” said Pink Shell Manager Bill Waichulis. “It’s like, let me know when the pool is ready and we’ll come stay with you. And obviously, they were true to their word, because we’re sold out this weekend.”

For the Karcher family, the return of the pool means more than just having a place to splash and swim. It’s a sign things are progressing.

“This is strong,” she said. “This is proof that Fort Myers will come back better than ever.”