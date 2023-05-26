Scattered storm chances continue Friday afternoon

Friday’s rain and storms will generally be a rinse and repeat of Thursday with showers developing shortly after lunchtime and strengthening as the afternoon goes on.

Expect storms on and off throughout the second half of the day across most of Southwest Florida, with the strongest storms primarily during dinnertime. Later Friday night, some weak showers may linger.

High temperatures remain slightly cooler than average for most of the area due to the scattered storms. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s for most spots, a high of 89 in Fort Myers and lower 90s for a few spots.

Boaters can anticipate great conditions on the water, 1- to 2-foot wave heights and light chop in the bays. Greater cloud cover will hinder the UV index slightly although it remains in the Very High category.

The tropics remain generally quiet with a low-end, 10% chance of development for this area of low pressure off of the southeastern coast of the U.S. Due to this area being associated with a frontal boundary, development is not expected.