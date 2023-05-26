Tim Aten Knows: New homes, hotels, dining planned for Bayshore Drive

Q: Any info on The 239 project going up off Bayshore Drive in Naples? Thanks! — Don Roberts, Naples

A: The 239, a mixed-use development on the southeast corner of Bayshore Drive and Areca Avenue in East Naples, will have eight hotel rooms, a sit-down restaurant, a rooftop bar, a couple of retail units and a pool for hotel guests.

While it’s referred to as The 239 Hotel in its initial county permit application, it’s not what one would necessarily consider a typical hotel. Think short-term accommodations that are more synonymous with Airbnb, for example.

“It’s not a condo. It is a residential dwelling, but they’re under one ownership,” said longtime Naples resident Michael Whalen. “It’s short-term stay. Let’s call it that. It’s zoned in the hotel zoning and it’s short-term stays.”

