Waffle Monkey opens off Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs

When it comes to running a restaurant, Abraham Bedell almost had done it all.

The Dallas native had been a busboy, a host, a bartender, a server, a manager and a general manager at restaurants ranging from fine dining to casual, at concepts from Asian to Mexican and American, among others.

“I tried to work with as many high-end chefs as I could,” Bedell said.

He never had been an owner, though. That changed May 2, when Abraham and his wife, Elicia Bedell, opened Waffle Monkey, a new breakfast spot at 27975 Old 41 Road, Suite 106, at the northeast corner of Old 41 and Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs.

