8 months after Hurricane Ian, who picks up the insurance bill?

Whether it’s ongoing battles with insurance companies, or waiting for permits or materials, people are still a long way out from preparing their homes.

But hurricane season is days away.

“There’s nothing I can do except drive away,” said Jeff Morris from Fort Myers Beach.

“Six months waiting on windows and doors. You just can’t get the supplies,” said Lisa Johnson.

If you can’t get your home repaired in time, how are you expected to prevent further damage during storm season?

“Your insurance company should continue to pay those invoices. If you have tarps or any emergency services, you have to do that. With that said insurance companies aren’t going to write you a check tomorrow, you know, that could be a couple of weeks procedure for them to get you reimbursed.” said Blake Day, president of Day Adjusting and Consulting.

Day said if you’re considering making more permanent repairs ahead of storm season, you have to communicate your plans with your insurance company to make sure it won’t affect your claim.

“I’ve got an instance right now, where a homeowner actually went out, replace their roof because they got tired of waiting on the insurance company. And now the insurance company is now trying to outright deny the claim, even though they told the insurance company, hey, in 30 days, I’m replacing the roof, because the insurance company never had a chance to come out and do one final inspection. Now they’re trying to deny the claim.” said Day.

Homeowners told WINK News they don’t have confidence in temporary repairs.

Morris said, “Tarps aren’t going to hold up…that’s for sure.”

“Hurricane season… it is what it is. We don’t have much control over that,” said Johnson.

Day said future damage can still be covered. “the good thing is, you know, anything that happens as a result of the damage from the past hurricane would still go under your current hurricane claim. You know, God forbid, if you had a ceiling collapse, you know, in a church, you know, that still goes under your eon claim where you can get that paid for, but you have a ceiling that collapse. So it’s kind of a lose-lose situation there.”

Day said until a claim has been closed and you receive your payout, or until home repairs are made, you may have to pay to keep having your tarp adjusted or replaced after wind events.

According to Day, those costs should be covered under your policy on your existing claim.