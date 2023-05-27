Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Olga

WINK News

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash with injuries that left one vehicle overturned and another off the roadway in Olga on Saturday morning.

This unfolded on Palm Beach Boulevard and Brown Road at around 5:30 a.m.

According to FHP spokesman Lt. Greg Bueno, two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported.

Several Lee County deputies, Fire and EMS crews were on scene. A deputy along with a K-9 also appeared to search the woods near the scene of the crash.

It is not impacting traffic on Palm Beach Boulevard.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.