Wrong-way driver accused of killing 2 in Collier County crash

State Road 29 and Oquinn Road (CREDIT: Google Maps)

Two people were killed in an overnight wrong-way crash in Collier County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Arizona man was driving south in the northbound lanes of State Road 29 near Oquinn Road when his vehicle collided with a pickup traveling north.

The pickup driver, a 70-year-old woman, died. A passenger in the wrong-way driver’s pickup also died.

The driver accused of driving the wrong way was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, troopers said.

A third vehicle, driven by a 29-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres, was also involved, but the driver was not injured.

Authorities have been unable to identify the wrong-way drive positively.

The crash remains under investigation.