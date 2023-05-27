Wrong-way driver accused of killing 2 in Collier County crash

Two people were killed in an overnight wrong-way crash in Collier County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Arizona man was driving south in the northbound lanes of State Road 29 near Oquinn Road when his vehicle collided with a pickup traveling north.
The pickup driver, a 70-year-old woman, died. A passenger in the wrong-way driver’s pickup also died.
The driver accused of driving the wrong way was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, troopers said.
A third vehicle, driven by a 29-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres, was also involved, but the driver was not injured.
Authorities have been unable to identify the wrong-way drive positively.
The crash remains under investigation.