Project on US 41 brings safer street crossing for pedestrians in Fort Myers

A 5-year project will make US-41 safer for pedestrians in Fort Myers. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Hurricane Ian damaged traffic and pedestrian lights throughout the area.

The city has been given the green light to implement a new system during its rebuild.

There’s a lot of work being done on U.S. 41, mainly to keep pedestrians safe.

All are part of the Cleveland Avenue Pedestrian Safety Project.

Cindy Beauchamp knows its needed.

“Everybody’s trying to beat the light. Unless it’s an absolute, I’ll definitely look both ways before I cross,” Beauchamp said.

The project includes pedestrian hybrid beacons designed to help pedestrians cross busy roadways safely while reducing traffic delays.

“It’s a nice system that does allow pedestrians, bicyclists to be able to cross the roadway whenever they need to kind of be a little bit of a more, in a way, tailored timing so that we can always know when someone is going to be crossing the roadway and drivers need to be alert,” said Adam Rose, a communications specialist with the Florida Department of Transportation.

There are a set of rules for drivers and pedestrians to follow.

For example, when drivers see two red lights at the top, pedestrians can start walking as long as they look both ways.

“I see a lot of people that are in wheelchairs. You know, pushing carts, pushing baby strollers; it’s very important, of course, to get everybody safely across the street,” Steve Strickland said. “If we can get people to abide by it, I think it’s a great invention here and an attribute to it. But too many people run down the road any more, and all they’re doing is looking at their phone.”

The project as a whole is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Drivers should note that there will be delays on portions of 41 because of the project, which should continue through Saturday.