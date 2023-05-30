Cape Coral Fire Department trains with use of donated structure

They run into the fire when everyone else is running out, but firefighters aren’t made in a day.

They undergo rigorous training exercises designed to prepare them for the life-threatening dangers of their job.

As the saying goes, practice makes perfect, but firefighters will tell you there is no such thing as perfect.

But practice can save lives, including their own.

“Today, they’re going through all the basic stuff like forcible entry, search and pulling the jump line,” said Jordan Lowther with the Cape Coral Fire Department.

Volunteers of American and Gulf Coast Village donated two structures for the training.

Cape Coral firefighters trained thanks to the help of a structure donation. (CREDIT: WINK News)

“It was our plan after Hurricane Ian to demolish these buildings, and we were able to work with Cape Coral Fire Department to provide them with this opportunity for a whole month until we go ahead and demolish these buildings,” said Ann Walsh, regional VP of operations.

The firefighters first assess the scene. Once they found smoke, the team decided to break down a door and use a water hose because a firefighter needed help.

The structure has been changed for the training event to create a real-life experience for training.

The Cape Coral Fire Department said until it has its own fire training facility, the department will partner with places like Gulf Coast Village for donated structures.