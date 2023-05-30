Disturbance in Gulf could move over Florida; tropical development possible

The Weather Authority is watching an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms lingering over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico that has a chance of development.

According to a bulletin from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, issued Tuesday, environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development over the next several days. The chance of formation throughout the next seven days is 20%.

The system is forecast to move across the Florida peninsula this weekend. The system could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of Florida later in the week.

The announcement comes just as the 2023 hurricane season is set to begin Thursday.

Count on The Weather Authority to keep you updated on latest tropic developments.