Lookers in Fort Myers. Credit: Google Street View

Police are investigating after a man was shot in his car while driving outside a strip club in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the altercation took place at Lookers, located at 4045 Fowler St. The victim drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the arm.

The gunshot wound was not life-threatening, and police said it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and no one is in custody.