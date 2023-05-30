Naples Chamber forms search committee to replace CEO Dalby

A board of directors panel for the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce will search for a temporary and permanent replacement for Chamber CEO and President Michael Dalby, who leaves his post this week for a new position in Texas.

“We have formed from the board of directors, the CEO search committee. It’s going to be comprised of seven board members that will help us launch into the job that we have to do to find Michael’s replacement and our new CEO,” said Julie Schmelzle, chair of the chamber board and senior vice president of Bank of America Naples.

After leading the Naples business organization for more than seven years, Dalby is leaving for a new position as assistant vice president of innovation, commercialization and economic development at the University of Texas at El Paso. He is proud of his work at the largest chamber of commerce in the five-county region of Southwest Florida and wishes the local organization well.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.