A young teenager is missing and police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an alert for 13-year-old Edilsy Roca, Tuesday.

She was last seen in Fort Myers more than a week ago, on Sunday, May 21.

She stands 5 feet and one inch tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her disappearance can contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700.