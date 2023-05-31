Cirella’s Italian Bistro permanently closes after 17 years in Bonita

After a nearly 17-year run, Cirella’s Italian Bistro & Sushi Bar permanently closed May 20 in Bonita Springs.

“Seventeen years was a good run,” chef-owner Michael Cirella said.

Cirella’s specialized in Italian-American comfort food, as well as sushi. The local restaurant was launched by a New York family of restaurateurs in August 2006 in the Prado at Spring Creek retail center off U.S. 41 at 25265 Chamber of Commerce Drive. A second location of Cirella’s opened in 2018 at Vanderbilt Commons in Collier County, but it closed in March 2022.

