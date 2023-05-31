No more free parking in downtown Fort Myers: What to know about app

There’s no more free parking near Centennial Park or near downtown Fort Myers. Now you need an app.

Parking under the bridge used to be free for the first two hours, but that will change. If you want to park and enjoy Centennial Park or downtown, download the Passport Parking app and pay from your phone.

The change spreads beyond the lot near Centennial Park. You have to pay at the post office lot downtown that’s along some downtown streets that used to welcome drivers.

The price is $1 per hour, and a mother named Katie Keller told WINK News it’s not a heavy price to pay.

“I think it’s really convenient that it’s so close, so you can pay for it in an app, which is also really nice, and it goes to upkeep all the facilities that they’re working on. So I really appreciate all the facilities we use them all the time, so I don’t mind paying at all,” Keller said.

But will pay to park hurt businesses in the downtown area? WINK News reached out to the city on why it decided to go with these new parking fees. They said no one was available to speak on Wednesday.