Most Wanted Wednesday: Florida’s most wanted suspects for May 31

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Kurstin Dickerson, 39, is accused of violating her probation in Lee County for DUI and possession of cocaine, as well as the possession of drug paraphernalia.

She pleaded guilty in court and spent two months in jail before getting out of probation.

But, authorities said, earlier this month, she violated those terms.

She has several tattoos including an elephant and the phrase “live, love, laugh” on her right arm.

William Dodd, 43, is wanted in Collier County for violating state probation for grand theft.

Deputies said his current charge stems from a dispute over rental machinery.

Dodd said it belonged to him and the rental company said otherwise.

Records show Dodd is a repeat offender with nine previous arrests, including dumping, grand theft and filing a false report.

He has ties to Golden Gate Estates and North Naples.

Collier County is also looking for Jeremiah Figard.

They said he violated state probation for aggravated stalking, harassment and cyberstalking after an injunction.

He was last known to be working as a day laborer and living in Naples.

However, detectives believe he may have recently moved to Bonita Springs.

Law enforcement officials warn he has a history of violent tendencies.

