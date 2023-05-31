Pocket park to take the place of vacant lot in downtown Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency Board of Commissioners unanimously approved conceptual plans for the city’s first pocket park at 2208 First St., next to The Franklin Shops.

The property was once home to a historic wood-frame building built in 1900 and later demolished in 2019. The building housed many restaurants throughout its years, the last being the popular Ida’s Bon Appiteatery.

AMA First Capital LLC, which owns the property, determined that redevelopment of the site will not happen in the near future and agreed to lease the property to the CRA to be developed as a public amenity. The CRA’s 15-year lease was approved by the CRA Commissioners on Dec. 14, 2022.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.