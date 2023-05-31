Rain chances Wednesday morning, scattered afternoon storms

Wednesday morning brings a chance to see a few stray sprinkles, but nothing that will affect your morning commute.

By lunchtime, a few showers will begin popping up before quickly developing into heavy showers and storms by 2 p.m. Scattered storms will track along and east of the interstate through the mid-afternoon before tracking back towards the coast around dinnertime and continuing, on and off, as late as 11 p.m.

High temperatures will land a few degrees cooler than average for this time of year due to greater cloud and rain coverage by the early afternoon. Most areas will reach the upper 80s with a few spots briefly reaching the lower 90s.

The Weather Authority is monitoring an area of low pressure that is expected to develop in the Gulf and track eastward through the end of this week. It currently has a low (20%) chance of development. Regardless of development, this is expected to generate an unsettled pattern into the beginning of the weekend, bringing the chance for heavy rain and gusty winds to drought-ridden Southwest Florida.