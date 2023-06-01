Heavy congestion on I-75 due to 9-vehicle crash near Mile Marker 136

A multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 at Mile Marker 136 has the highway fully closed.

As of 5:25 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol, the center lane has been open.

The crash, which the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said involved nine vehicles, is located about a mile from Colonial Boulevard and traffic is backing up to Daniels Parkway.

There are injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol, the extent of which remains unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.