Protests in Fort Myers against anti-immigration law, local businesses closed

A number of businesses around the state are shut down to hold protests against Florida’s new anti-immigration law.

Hundreds of people are peacefully protesting in Fort Myers. They want to emphasize the importance of immigrants to Florida’s economy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law in May, making it the strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation in the county. The law makes it mandatory for any employer for 25 or more employees to use E-Verify, the federal online database employers use to determine work eligibility in the U.S.

It penalizes those who employ illegal immigrants and prohibits local governments from issuing identification cards to illegal immigrants and requires hospitals to collect data if they serve immigrants.

“Well, I think it’s obvious, you know. Many of our immigrants are a part of our labor force,” a protestor said, “so people are working, are sustaining this society to make this happen every day. So absolutely, all of us, I think one of every four are immigrants, so I think everybody knows they impact that.”

Max Foods will be closed, Mucky Duck will be closed voluntarily in protest of the bill, and Iguana Mia’s location in Bonita Springs will also close voluntarily because they don’t have enough employees to be open. They said they fully support their workers standing up for what they believe in.