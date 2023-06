Kitten saved from car engine CREDIT Punta Gorda Police Department

This raggedy little kitten has been rescued from a car’s engine.

The Punta Gorda Police Department posted a photo after safely removing the kitty from a Toyota with the fire department’s help.

She got a clean bill of health and a new name, Yota, after the truck she was found in.

Along with her name, Baby Yota, she found a new, warm home. Although it’s probably not as warm as the engine she previously occupied.