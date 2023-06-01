New gateway planned for downtown Fort Myers

Downtown Fort Myers is getting a new gateway.

Nearly $116,000 is being set aside for its construction where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard meets Fowler Street.

The project will be constructed on a property owned by the Florida Department of Transportation that the agency has agreed to donate, according to an agenda for the Community Redevelopment Agency.

It is estimated to cost $115,815.

The project will next go to the Beautification Advisory Board and work will continue with the Naples Botanical Society on plant selection.