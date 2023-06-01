Two arrested in vehicle, trailer theft in Fort Myers

Henry Florence and Jacqueline Stacy (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Fort Myers Police have arrested two people involved in the theft of a vehicle and a utility trailer.

Henry Florence, 47, faces charges of larceny, driving while license suspended, drug equipment and possession, hit-and-run, vehicle theft, resisting an officer and armed robbery.

Jacqueline Stacy, 28, faces charges of larceny, aggravated assault, vehicle theft, larceny and possession of drug equipment.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday. The two are accused of stealing a Chevrolet work truck pulling a large enclosed utility trailer.

Stacy is accused of dropping off Florence in a black sedan. The owner of the vehicle tried to follow the suspects, but Stacy attempted to run over the victim, police said.

Officers found Florence and Stacy in the sedan on Madison Avenue. The truck and trailer were located crashed at a home on the same street.

According to police, drug paraphernalia and multiple credit cards were located with Florence, which they said, are related to a robbery on Tuesday.

Both remain in Lee County Jail, records show.