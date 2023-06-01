Warm Day with More Scattered Storms

The summer pattern has fully kicked in with most of the region expected to experience warm temperatures and rain. Yesterday, Fort Myers recorded an afternoon high of 90° and today the highs across the area will be very similar to what we saw yesterday.

Currently, Invest 91L is located over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. That area of low pressure has increased the amount of tropical moisture in Southwest Florida. This increased moisture is reflected in our high dew points and humidity values. The good news is that there is some relief on the way for the humidity values at the beginning of next week.

With those warm temperatures and the increased amount of tropical moisture in the region, we are likely to see showers build in a pattern similar to yesterday. Yesterday, Page Field Airport recorded 2.02 inches of rain which rounded out the month of May with 5.36 inches of rain.

The good news that comes with rain is decreasing the drought levels throughout most of the region. There are still many areas that are either abnormally dry or experiencing moderate to severe drought.