FHP Trooper transported to hospital after fentanyl exposure in Charlotte County

While conducting a traffic stop, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was transported to a hospital after being exposed to fentanyl in Charlotte County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver and passenger were administered Narcan by the trooper because of a possible overdose, Friday.

The trooper was taken to the hospital due to the fentanyl exposure and is doing OK, said FHP.

The driver and passenger were also taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update you with more information when it becomes available.