Euclid fire (CREDIT: Lehigh Acres Fire Department)

A fire displaced five people and killed a pet squirrel in a Lehigh Acres home.

This happened on Thursday night, on Euclid Avenue.

Structure Fire | Euclid Ave

6/1/23 | 10:43m

A late evening structure fire displaced a family and their pets. The fire started in an outdoor kitchen and extended into the home. No people were injured, but a pet squirrel near the outdoor kitchen perished. pic.twitter.com/Z3FGyuuTxQ — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) June 2, 2023

It began in an outdoor kitchen and then spread into the home, according to the Lehigh Acres Fire Department.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance, health and mental health services, according to a press release from the organization.