Judge considering new evidence for murder trial of 9-year-old girl

A judge is currently deciding if cell phone evidence will be permissible in the murder trial of a 9-year-old girl.

Jorge Guerrero is on trial for the alleged kidnapping and killing of Diana Alverez.

Investigators said they have enough cell phone evidence against Guerrero, which includes lewd pictures of the girl.

Defense attorneys want that evidence excluded, because they claim deputies didn’t have a search warrant.

Guerrero’s trial will start in September.

The investigation is currently ongoing.