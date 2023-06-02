South Florida weather: Tropical Depression 2 to bring more wet weather to the state

Expect more wet weather in South Florida on Florida because of a tropical depression swirling in the Gulf of Mexico that could become Tropical Storm Arlene.

Much of the area remains under a flood watch until midnight because of the possibility of an additional 2 to 6 inches of rain that could fall during the day.

“It’s been a very wet week,” CBS News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said. “And we’re going to continue with this unsettled pattern.”

The National Hurricane Center said the storm was drifting southward in the Gulf and spinning moisture to the east and towards Florida, Gonzalez said.

But wind shear was inhibiting the system from organizing into a more developed storm.

Rain chances remain in the forecast on Saturday but drier air will arrive on the back half of the weekend, according to Gonzalez.