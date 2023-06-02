Tim Aten Knows: Rooms to Go continues expansion in Naples

Q: I haven’t seen anything anywhere yet about what is being built on the huge empty lot next to the Marriott Residence Inn on 41 in Naples. It’s been an empty, open field for the past 10 years I’ve been coming here. Now it’s fenced-in and a construction site. Love to know what’s being built. — Michele Boley, Naples

A: Construction began earlier this year on a new Rooms To Go showroom that will significantly expand the company’s footprint in Naples when it is completed near the end of this year.

The Florida-based company nearly doubled its retail space in Naples in 2006. Less than 20 years later, it’s nearly doubling its showroom space again.

“There’s been quite a lot of growth and movement. We love Florida. It’s kind of our bread and butter. It’s where we started and grew up before we expanded elsewhere,” said Will Martin, director of real estate for Rooms To Go. “We’re very excited. The store is beautiful.”

