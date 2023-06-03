What ‘on the spectrum’ really means: autistic numbers growing

Brittany Reimer wears a shirt in observance of World Autism Awareness Day. (Credit: WINK News)

The death of Evelyn Geer is a terrible tragedy. But due to the nature of the autism spectrum, accidents happen far more often than you might think.

Roughly half of children with autism attempt to wander away from a safe environment.

Data shows that 91% of deaths of a child on the spectrum are due to drowning.

It is a worst-case scenario, a young child who is autistic wanders off, falls into a body of water, and drowns. Four-year-old Evelyn Geer is much more than a number, but her life and death are part of a sobering statistic.

Children on the spectrum are 5 – 14 times more likely to drown than a child without autism.

Thomas Schiller, Pediatrician Doctor of Lee Physician Group, told WINK News caring for a severely autistic child is very hard.

“It’s a full-time job, you cannot leave these kids alone for a moment. They can get into trouble very rapidly. You know, they can wander outside and fall in canals into pools. All sorts of things can happen.” Schiller said.

Data revealed in April that 32% of parents reported a close call for a possible drowning.

The spectrum includes a wide span of behaviors. On the far end, Schiller describes them as having repetitive and anti-social behaviors.

“What you see is they’re not talking, they’re living their own worlds. They’re not responding to parents. About half of them hyperactive, too.” Schiller said.

More than a handful. It can be heartbreaking, and we’re seeing more of it. Today 1 in 36 kids are diagnosed as on the spectrum.

The most vulnerable time for a child, especially those with autism, is on vacation. There are more distractions and regular safety measures aren’t there.