Hundreds of Gannett News employees have found a unique way to stage a strike.

Protesting cost-cutting measures, Monday, the newspaper employees chose to clean up the beach rather than go to work.

Instead of standing in a picket line, the Southwest Florida News Guild volunteered in the community.

The group went to Bonita Beach and cleaned up at least 100 pounds of trash and debris from Hurricane Ian.

The News-Press has existed since 1884, and Naples Daily News started in 1923.