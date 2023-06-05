Isolated storms roll in Monday afternoon

Majority of Southwest Florida will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds until a few showers form well inland around 1pm, eventually developing into isolated storms near the coast and I-75 throughout the afternoon and evening.

Expect on-and-off storms near the coast beginning around 3pm and slowing down by 7pm.

Thanks to slightly lower rain chances, high temperatures will climb to the lower 90s for nearly all of the viewing area. Fort Myers will be right around average for this time of year.

The tropics are currently quiet with no developments expected within the next 7 days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Waters are looking good for boaters with light chop in the bays and 1 to 2 foot wave heights. The UV index remains in the extreme category at a level 11.