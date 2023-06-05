Mental Health Monday: Kids’ hurricane season anxiety

As we prepare for hurricane season, make sure to mentally prepare Southwest Florida kids who went through Ian last year.

It’s common for children to feel traumatized, fearful and vulnerable after weather catastrophes like Hurricane Ian. How can we help them prepare for triggers that may cause stress and anxiety?

Stacey Cook, CEO of SalusCare, joined WINK News anchors Lindsey Sablan and Corey Lazar for Mental Health Monday. SalusCare often works with Kids Minds Matter on children’s mental health issues, such as bringing more providers to our area.

