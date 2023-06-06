Deadly crash closes WB Immokalee Rd. lanes off Rock Rd.

Credit: CBS

A deadly crash has occurred on Immokalee Road off Rock Road, near North Naples, in Collier County, shutting down the westbound lanes of Immokalee Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Traffic is getting diverted from westbound Immokalee Road to southbound Wilson Road.

It remains unclear how many fatalities resulted from the crash.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.