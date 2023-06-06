Fort Myers man arrested for masturbating in front of women

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for indecent exposure of sexual organs.

On two occasions Saturday, Fort Myers Police said, Brendan Patrick McGonigle was seen at The Lodge in downtown Fort Myers masturbating while staring at bystanders.

According to a worker, McGonigle entered the restaurant and asked for a water. He was provided water, and the witness saw McGonigle “touching himself inside his pants.”

Later, he returned to the restaurant requesting more water. He sat down in the same spot as before, and as the worker was cleaning, she noticed he had pulled his penis out and began masturbating, looking at her and her coworker.

According to a police report, McGonigle told police, “I wasn’t feeling that great and I just pulled it out. I was gonna go to the bathroom.”

Police said that McGonigle advised that he did not expose himself to females and denied touching himself while he was in the restaurant.

He was charged with two counts of indecent exposure of sexual Organs.