Gunshots fired into a Collier County apartment complex, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after someone shot into an apartment in a Collier County complex.

According to a report by a Collier County Sheriff’s deputy, late Monday night, shots were fired into a unit on Barot Drive in the Tuscan Isle apartment complex near Golden Gate.

CCSO units were dispatched around 11:38 p.m., after several calls came in regarding shots fired and at least two men fleeing with what appeared to be a rifle.

A witness told deputies she heard a gunshot from another unit.

When deputies investigated that unit, they found it with its sliding glass door shattered and bullet holes inside the living area. No one was home.

“Bullet holes could be seen on the living room wall, the living room couch and the shades to the balcony. No shell casings were spotted in the apartment,” stated the report.

Investigators said they recovered one bullet casing outside the unit, implying someone had shot into the unit.

Also discovered inside the unit was “a large bag of what appeared to be suspect marijuana,” which detectives confiscated.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the community seems undisturbed by events of the previous night; at least five people told WINK News they did not see or hear anything. One woman who lives with her boyfriend in the community, however, said they heard a single gunshot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.