FPL and Community Cooperative provide hurricane-preparedness meal kits to homebound seniors

FPL and the Community Cooperative came together to provide hurricane preparedness meal kits to homebound seniors in Lee County. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Hurricane season is underway, and if anything was learned from last year, being prepared is never a bad thing.

Florida Power & Light teamed up with Community Cooperative to help seniors stock up on food for hurricane season.

For many seniors that are homebound, that is easier said than done, but their prayers were answered as 450 hurricane preparedness meal kits were delivered to Lee County seniors on Tuesday.

The kits included three days of shelf-stable nutritious food, water and snacks.

The seniors greeted with a knock on their door are among the most vulnerable in the community.

They are homebound and are already a part of the Meals on Wheels program.

“I just look up to the sky and praise the Lord every day, you know, for you guys, come on to my door and bringing me some food,” said James Moore, one of the seniors who were provided with the meal kits.

Charlotte Miller, FPL’s external affairs manager for Southwest Florida, said these seniors are unable to get out and easily get some of the groceries they need.

“From time to time, if someone is not able to get to them yet to provide what they need, they have this on their shelf ready to eat,” Miller said.

This relieves some of the panic that they might have, said Janellle Olson, community engagement manager for the Community Cooperative, adding that it “really provides them a comfort level knowing that they have something in case the power goes out.”

FPL did this in hopes that the meal kits won’t be needed, but it’s important to help the community prepare so everyone can navigate storm season together while staying safe.