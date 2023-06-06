Fort Myers PD seek leads in 19-year-old’s homicide cold case

Reginald Bush Jr., the victim of multiple gunshot wounds. CREDIT: SWFL CRIMESTOPPERS

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for help solving a cold case involving a murder dating back almost 10 years.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Reginald Bush Jr., 19, died from multiple gunshot wounds on the 3000 block of Dora Street, Feb. 14, 2015, shortly before 10 a.m.

Detectives believe three subjects in a vehicle shot Bush. Bush was found in a driveway and transported to a nearby hospital.

Call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 if you have any information about the crime. You can leave an anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest can earn up to $3,000.

