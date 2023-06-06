Honoring 99-year-old WWII vet who stormed Normandy

We can’t forget to honor the soldiers for bravely and resolutely fighting in World War II, and in Southwest Florida, an excellent opportunity is during a Veterans Pinning Ceremony.

George Fotovitch holding a picture of himself WWII. CREDIT: WINK News

George Fotovitch, a 99-year-old hero, was one of the many brave soldiers on the front lines. Fotovitch is one of the soldiers who jumped into France when American forces stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

“The anniversary of the liberation of it started when the airborne made me jump into France,” Fotovitch said.

On the anniversary of George’s jump, a hero’s thank you is happening at his senior living center, Brooksdale Rotonda.

George Fotovitch anniversary cake. CREDIT: WINK News

“I don’t expect anything like this; matter of fact, I’m low-key,” Fotovitch said.

Allied troops stormed the beaches on D-Day 156,000 strong, and as many as 2,500 Americans died.

He was working for Ford Motor Company in Detroit when he decided to join the Army in November of 1942. Then, Fotovitch volunteered for the Airborne and was assigned to the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne.

He performed two combat jumps in Sicily and Salerno before dashing into combat on D-Day in Normandy.

Picture from when George Fotovitch was fighting in WWII. CREDIT: WINK News

Fotovitch explained, despite D-Day happening 79 years ago, he remembers every detail.

“I never thought I’d be in a place like this. I never thought about growing old,” Fotovitch said. “Next month, I get two zeros.”

Of the 16 million Americans who served our country in WWII, there are approximately 122,000 veterans still alive. As the relentless march of time continues, the number of those still living who served during WWII continues to dwindle. Always remember it’s because of their fight, fortitude and unwavering determination that we live happier lives.