Lee County to distribute $16M for Hurricane Ian home repairs

Lee County hopes to approve $16 million to help families make much-needed repairs in communities hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

The money will go towards neighborhoods like Harlem Heights, and others that still need help, places where the water rose so high you could barely see the top of cars. Lee County commissioners will look at a new strategy designed to put funds toward demolishing homes that are beyond repair and rebuilding.

Lee County is getting an estimated $16 million in disaster funding for affordable housing through the State Housing Initiative Partnership. The program’s focus is to serve, very low-income and special needs people in the community. Lee County must spend 65% of that $16 million on homeownership activities.

Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning to sign off on how the money will be used. Low-income homeowners who still need their homes repaired, or demolished and rebuilt, may qualify to get some of those dollars. They will have to apply through SHIP.